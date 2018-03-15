SPRINGFIELD, IL – Fairgoers should get ready to rock on Saturday, August 11 at the Illinois State Fair. Halestorm and Mastodon will be co-headlining on the Grandstand stage.

Halestorm, one of the most iconic bands in modern rock, released their self-titled album in 2009, which led to their second album The Strange Case Of… released in 2012 that featured the Grammy award-winning single for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance, “Love Bites (So Do I).” Halestorm’s acclaimed third album Into The Wild Life debuted top 5 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 chart upon its release and topped Billboard’s “Top Hard Rock Albums” chart at #1 and featured record breaking tracks “Apocalyptic” and “Amen,” both which ascended to #1 at rock radio. Having sold over 1.6 million albums worldwide so far, Halestorm is currently working on their highly anticipated fourth studio album. Halestorm is known for their everlasting tours, performing as many as 250 shows a year around the world.

Mastodon has been taking the world by storm since their formation in 2000. Emperor of Sand, the bands eighth album, features hits such as “Sultan’s Cruise” and “Show Yourself.” Their music has been featured in “The Big Short” and “Monsters University,” and three band members have even made an appearance on “Game of Thrones” Season 5. At the 2018 GRAMMY Awards, Mastodon took home the award for Best Metal Performance for “Sultan’s Curse”.

An opening act will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will go on sale later this spring, but prices have been released for already announced shows.

Saturday, August 11: Halestorm & Mastodon

Tier 3 - $28 / Tier 2 - $33 / Tier 1 - $38 / Track $38 / VIP - $48

Saturday, August 18: Brett Eldredge

Tier 3 - $29 / Tier 2 - $34 / Tier 1 - $39 / Track $39 / VIP - $49

Sunday, August 19: Brantley Gilbert

Tier 3 - $35 / Tier 2 - $40 / Tier 1 - $45 / Track $45 / VIP - $55

Mark your calendars for the 2018 Illinois State Fair, August 9th – 19th, in Springfield, IL.

