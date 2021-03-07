ALTON - The Get Out The Vote Rally from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the Ardent Mills’ Welcome To Alton featured 12 candidates in attendance and a large crowd.

Community activist Abe Lee Barham said he was extremely pleased with the rally and said it was a perfect setting for the candidates to explain their election platforms.

Barham said the goal for the organizers was to help allow the candidates to share their views and bring Alton together.

“We want to move forward to better our community,” he said. “Everyone had 10 minutes to speak and all were punctual. They got to the point and people enjoyed it. Many of the candidates stayed around and mingled with people. We had a nice turnout and it was such a pretty day.”

This is a full list of those on the election ballot in Alton for April:

Mayor: David Goins, Brant T Walker

City Clerk: Daniel P. Herkert, Cheryl L. Ingle, Lori Bockholdt, Steven Kimbrough Sr.

City Treasurer: Cameo C. Holland

Ward 1 Alderman: Brian M. Campbell

Ward 2 Alderman: Carolyn MaCafee, Steve Potter

Ward 3 Alderman: Raymond C. Strebel, Michael R. Drake, Robert Wayne Harris, Ayron Dewayne Womack.

Wade 4 Alderman: Tammy Smith, Rosetta “Rosie” Brown

Ward 5 Alderman: Charles Brake, Michael Batchelor, Brian P. Bergin

Ward 6 Alderman: Stephanie J. Elliott

Ward 7 Alderman: Patricia L. ( Patty) Ford, Nate Keener

