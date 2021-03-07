Get Out The Vote Rally Is Well-Attended, 12 Alton Candidates Deliver Their Messages
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALTON - The Get Out The Vote Rally from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the Ardent Mills’ Welcome To Alton featured 12 candidates in attendance and a large crowd.
Community activist Abe Lee Barham said he was extremely pleased with the rally and said it was a perfect setting for the candidates to explain their election platforms.
Barham said the goal for the organizers was to help allow the candidates to share their views and bring Alton together.
“We want to move forward to better our community,” he said. “Everyone had 10 minutes to speak and all were punctual. They got to the point and people enjoyed it. Many of the candidates stayed around and mingled with people. We had a nice turnout and it was such a pretty day.”
This is a full list of those on the election ballot in Alton for April:
Mayor: David Goins, Brant T Walker
City Clerk: Daniel P. Herkert, Cheryl L. Ingle, Lori Bockholdt, Steven Kimbrough Sr.
City Treasurer: Cameo C. Holland
Ward 1 Alderman: Brian M. Campbell
Ward 2 Alderman: Carolyn MaCafee, Steve Potter
Ward 3 Alderman: Raymond C. Strebel, Michael R. Drake, Robert Wayne Harris, Ayron Dewayne Womack.
Wade 4 Alderman: Tammy Smith, Rosetta “Rosie” Brown
Ward 5 Alderman: Charles Brake, Michael Batchelor, Brian P. Bergin
Ward 6 Alderman: Stephanie J. Elliott
Ward 7 Alderman: Patricia L. ( Patty) Ford, Nate Keener
More like this: