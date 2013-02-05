Students seeking financial aid for college should apply for it as early as possible to maximize eligible awards, and help is available for those who need it during FAFSA Completion Day 2013 at Lewis and Clark Community College.

This year’s event is being held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 in Haskell Hall, Room 225. Participants should bring their 2012 financial information and identification.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which can be filled out at http://fafsa.ed.gov, determines need for aid, which can range from grants that don’t have to be paid back to loans and work study programs.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission Monetary Award Program (MAP) is a state grant based on need that provides for payment of tuition and mandatory fees at a MAP eligible school like Lewis and Clark. It does not need to be paid back. To qualify, applicants must meet ISAC Illinois residency criteria.

“Eligible Illinois students have traditionally relied on the MAP Grant to help pay their tuition at Illinois colleges. FAFSA application receipt dates for MAP eligibility have been suspended for several years now. The State of Illinois has suspended MAP awards as early as March in recent years, so in order to secure eligibility for the MAP Grant, Illinois students must submit the FAFSA early,” said Angela Weaver, Financial Aid Director at Lewis and Clark.

FAFSA Completion Day is being held as part of College Awareness & Preparation (CAP) Month. All district residents are invited, regardless of what college or university they plan to attend. Lewis and Clark Financial Aid advisors will assist individuals in completing their FAFSA paperwork, filing electronically, and answer any questions related to financial aid assistance. There will also be a representative from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission on hand to assist and answer additional questions about state grants and scholarships.

Participants are welcome to come anytime during the event. Completing the application

takes about 30 minutes. For more information on College Awareness and Preparation, visit http://collegezone.com.

