GODFREY – Germania Brew Haus’ newly established scholarship for Lewis and Clark Community College students is now open for applications, along with more than 150 other opportunities.

The Germania Brew Haus Scholarship is designed to strengthen the community through an investment in the higher education of L&C

students. The ideal scholarship recipients are students lacking the means to fund the entire cost of tuition, fees, books or supplies, and who are persistent in their pursuit of a college education despite financial barriers. They possess an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to live, work and improve the Germania Brew Haus service area.

Beginning Nov. 21, customers at the Godfrey location were able to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to benefit the scholarship. The $1,000 goal was reached in January.

“That’s a lot of change,” said General Manager and Co-Owner Ben Brynildsen. “The community has been so good to us, we wanted to give back. Our employees and customers were into the idea and made a big impact.”

Ben co-owns the business with his brother and sister-in-law, Jared and Carolyn Brynildsen, of San Antonio, Texas. Germania is a specialty coffee house and craft taproom that opened its first location in Alton in 2017. Last year, it opened its second location at Monticello Plaza in Godfrey.

“Jared and I both attended Lewis and Clark; so have many of our staff and customers,” Ben Brynildsen said. “It’s a great way to start a new chapter in life and we want to support the students there. Everyone should have the chance to go to college and realize their full potential.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Brynildsens are concerned about students who have to pay for college out of their own pocket.

“Many students don’t qualify for full financial aid from the government, or any at all, and they don’t have a giant savings account or parents to foot the bill,” Brynildsen said. “I’ve met many people in that position, and the only thing left is student loans. We want to provide another option.”

The scholarship will be available for the 2021-2022 academic year. To apply, students do not have to be enrolled. However, they must have applied to the college and received a lc.edu email and password. Upon application to the college, students are automatically accepted and given credentials. High school students in dual credit courses should contact the Help Desk at 468-HELP or helpdesk@lc.edu for log-in assistance.

The online scholarship application is available at www.lc.edu/scholarships. The deadline is March 1. To apply, students fill out one online application and are automatically matched to scholarships for which they qualify.

Donations to the Germania Brew Haus Scholarship are still being accepted through the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation, which will steward the scholarship. To use PayPal, visit www.lc.edu/foundation and note that it is for the GBH Scholarship, or mail a donation to Germania Brew Haus at 617 Broadway in Alton.

For more information, contact Ben Brynildsen through Facebook @GermaniaBrewHaus or Debby Edelman, director of development at the L&C Foundation at dedelman@lc.edu.

More like this:

Related Video: