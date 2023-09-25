JERSEYVILLE - Chris and Brenda Lorton are celebrating their last day as operators of George’s Local Brew in Jerseyville with a “George’s Palooza” sendoff party at the bar and restaurant this Saturday, Sept. 30 from noon to midnight, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. The event will see a full lineup of live music, chances to win prizes, and many memories shared before George’s welcomes its new owners on Oct. 1.

Chris said he wanted to “go out swinging” with a big party for the community members that have supported them over the years - and especially over the last few weeks, he said.

“On our last day, we just wanted to have a really big party, just to kind of celebrate - if I’m going to go out, I’m going to go out swinging,” Lorton said. “We’ve had a roaring last six weeks, it’s been really busy, it’s been a lot of fun.”

The event on Saturday will feature live music, karaoke, great food, cold beer, lots of fun, and the chance to win prizes, including giveaways of George’s merchandise and an automatic spin of the Wheel of George’s if your birthday is on Sept. 30. The full lineup of live music is as follows: Noon to 2 p.m.: Robby Miles

2 to 4 p.m.: Zach Rayner

4 to 7 p.m.: Jon Evans

7 to 10 p.m.: Carl & Jim Mager

10 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Karaoke

While owning and operating the restaurant has been “fulfilling,” Chris said he’s ready to be done with the “taxing” work of running it day-to-day.

“It’s been fulfilling, it’s been nice. I kind of just wanted to bring something to town that I liked - everybody likes Nashville and we did that, just tried to be more of a Nashville-type bar with music, good food and fun,” he said. “It’s time to do as much, just kind of take a break from the restaurant business because it’s taxing, it’s a lot of work.”

Chris and Brenda’s next chapter will involve some traveling - something they haven’t been able to do much of while attending to the bar and restaurant, Chris said. He said the two will be visiting some friends and family scattered around the country, and he’ll also be taking over the WJBM radio station in Jerseyville in the next few months.

He assured George’s fans that the community staple will be in good hands going forward, adding that the owners are distant cousins of his.

“I wasn’t just going to hand George's over to anyone,” Chris said. “I picked those guys … I think they're going to be great for the town and great for George’s. I think they’ll do a great job.”

George’s will open its doors at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday for George’s Palooza at George’s Local Brew, located at 205 S. State St. in Jerseyville. To learn more, visit the George’s Local Brew Facebook page.

