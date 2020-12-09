MT. PLEASANT, PA. - George DeLallo Co., Inc. of Mt. Pleasant, PA is recalling Publix Bakery 20 OZ Holiday Cookie Platters because they may contain undeclared pecans. People who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Publix Bakery 20 OZ Holiday Cookie Platters were distributed in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix locations in Florida counties Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward and Monroe are NOT impacted by this recall.

The product comes in a 20 ounce, clear plastic package with UPC 41415 88690, marked with lot W34326 and best by date of 10/APR/2021 on the top.

Article continues after sponsor message

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the pecan-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of pecans. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's packaging processes.

Consumers with allergies to pecans who have purchased 20 OZ Publix Bakery Holiday Cookie Platters with lot code W34326 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-433-9100 or 724-925-2222 (Available M-F 8am-5pm, Eastern).

More like this: