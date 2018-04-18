DU QUOIN – Four great bands with an arsenal of chart topping hits makes for one awesome night of rock at the DuQuoin State Fair. The Gen-X Summer Tour featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm will roll into town on Friday, August 31st for the 2018 Du Quoin State Fair.

Buckcherry has been performing to sold out crowds for nearly a decade. With anthems primed to explode on impact and teeming with riotous energy, Buckcherry is a Grammy nominated band that has collaborated with the likes of AC/DC, Rob Zombie, Bon Jovi, and Gretchen Wilson. The band is best known for hits such as “Sorry”, “Bring It on Back,” “Tight Pants,” and “Lit Up.”

P.O.D. is a Grammy nominated band from San Diego that is well-known for its two decades worth of chart topping hits and wildly successful international tours. P.O.D. hits include, “Lost in Forever,” “Southtown,” “Youth of the Nation,” and “Beautiful.”

Lit returns to the DuQuoin State Fair for the second time in three years. Considered a major player in the post-grunge boom of the late 1990s, Lit paved the way for a spunky brand of punk-pop hits. The bands hits include “My Own Worst Enemy,” and “Miserable.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Alien Ant Farm grew its worldwide popularity following its critically acclaimed cover of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal.” To this day, the Grammy nominated band has steadily delivered hits to audiences across the globe. Alien Ant Farm is known for its strong repertoire of songs, great attitudes and loyal fan base. Other Alien Ant Farm hits include, “These Days,” and “Attitude.”

“We are building a fantastic line-up here in Du Quoin,” said Assistant State Fair Tibretta Reiman. “The Du Quoin State Fair is the perfect family friendly event to mark the end of summer, and this year we hope to build a concert series that everyone will enjoy.”

An on-sale date for this great night of rock has not yet been announced.

In the coming weeks and months look for many more exciting announcements about the 2018 Du Quoin State Fair, including additional concert announcements and other fun fair events.

More like this: