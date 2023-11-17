ALTON - Alton-Godfrey Rotarian Tim Hinrichs and members and friends of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club once again showed their dedication to the community.

Hinrichs, shown above, left, recently delivered a truckload of coats plus $625 in cash to Gene Howell of Riverbend Head Start before the onset of the Christmas season.

Article continues after sponsor message

The coats project is one Hinrichs works on every year once the weather begins to turn cold.

Hinrichs said he is "always delighted by the generosity of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club members."

Head Start distributes the coats to area children and uses the cash to buy additional coats.

Howell was ecstatic about the significant donation: “This is the largest donation we have ever received,” the president and CEO of Riverbend Head Start said. “We serve about 1,000 kids, and they are always proud of their coats."

More like this: