Couples names: Gene and Ilona Breden

City: Hardin

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Date met or started dating: September 30, 1970

Article continues after sponsor message

Date married: February 27, 1971

What makes your relationship special? I was stationed in Germany when I met Ilona. She was a beautiful German girl. We fell in love immediately and dated until January 1970 when I received orders for Viet Nam. I decided that we should get married while home on leave. I brought her to the states in February 1971 and we were married. We have been married for 51 years and have 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. I still love her dearly and cannot imagine my life without her.

Share a memory you have made together: Our grandchildren and our great-grandchild who are the joy of our life together.

More like this:

Nov 13, 2023 - Bella Milano Hosts 20th Anniversary Party

Oct 30, 2023 - A Lifetime Of Service: Retired Alderman Charlie Brake Honored As Alton Halloween Parade Grand Marshal

Oct 13, 2023 - Alton Golf Hall Of Fame Inductee Ray Morales Reflects On Career, Community, More

Nov 8, 2023 - The Uncle I Never Met, Uncle Walt's Story, Plus Purple Hearts and Other Medals Returned

Sep 8, 2023 - Zelina Vega's Spirited Style Makes Her Superstar With SmackDown WWE Brand, Has October St. Louis Appearance

 