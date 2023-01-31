Couples names: Gene and Ilona Breden

City: Hardin

Date met or started dating: September 30, 1970

Date married: February 27, 1971

What makes your relationship special? I was stationed in Germany when I met Ilona. She was a beautiful German girl. We fell in love immediately and dated until January 1970 when I received orders for Viet Nam. I decided that we should get married while home on leave. I brought her to the states in February 1971 and we were married. We have been married for 51 years and have 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. I still love her dearly and cannot imagine my life without her.

Share a memory you have made together: Our grandchildren and our great-grandchild who are the joy of our life together.

