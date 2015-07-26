Peyton Gehrs of Highland is the new Miss Madison Fair Queen and Missy Huddleston is the Junior Miss Fair Queen.

Katie Garner is the Little Miss Madison County Fair Queen. Layne Paubel of Highland is the runner-up for the Miss Madison County.

Amy Raymond of Alhambra was selected Miss Heart of Heartliev. The competition was held at Highland Elementary School, near the Madison County Fairgrounds complex in Highland on Saturday afternoon.

Gehrs is a student at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Contestants for the Miss Madison County Fair Queen title have to be 16 to 22 years of age. Miss Madison County and Miss Heart of Heartlieb earn college scholarships.

Pageant coordinator Diane Tye said the girls this year were all excellent to work with and each became close during the eight-week period of practice.

“We met once a week to practice and also the girls were busy every day during the fair,” she said. “I had 18 girls that didn’t know each other who came across Madison County and now have new friendships and bonds that will never be broken. We believe we have an excellent candidate this year in Peyton Gehrs for the State Fair Pageant. This was her fourth year competing and her perseverance has definitely paid off.”

Miss Madison County Fair Queen contestants were: Gehrs, Raymond, Paubel, along with Lily Burke of Granite City, Juleigh Furry of Edwardsville, Kylie Frensko of Benld, MaKayla Penrod of Troy, Hailey Phillips of Edwardsville, Layne Paubel of Highland, Brittany King of Wood River, Chyann Taylor of Troy, Katie Hozian of Granite City, Anna Hunsche of Wood River, Kaitlyn Frisbee of Maryville, Jenna Biagi of Troy and Racheal Barton of Granite City.

Jr. Miss contestants are Adelyn Evans of St. Jacob, Tyler Zobrist of Highland, Christine Frisbee of Maryville, Annika Cosgrove of Collinsville, Colleen Loemker of Marine and Missy Huddleston of Staunton.

