GRANITE CITY – To honor the life and service of Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins, Granite City Community Unit School District #9 is encouraging students and staff to wear blue on Friday, Nov. 5.

Throughout the week, GCSD9 has accepted donations to support BackStoppers, a national organization that provides support to the families of First Responders in times of crisis.

Online donations can be made at the following link: BackStopper's Educational Fund. All checks should be made out to BackStoppers with “Education Fund” in the memo line.

