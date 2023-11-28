GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 had five students recognized as part of the 2023 America Recycles Day Poster Contest, hosted by the Madison County Regional Office of Education 41.

This year’s winners in the poster contest are as follows:

Kindergarten – 2nd grades

1st- Emery Corzine, Wilson 1-2 Education Center, 1st Grade

2nd - Claire Busacker, Highland Primary, 2nd Grade

3rd - Marlee Epps-Barnes, Nelson Elementary, 2nd Grade

3rd – 5th grades

1st- Aliah Absher, East Elementary, 5th Grade

2nd - Grace Vangilder, East Elementary, 5th Grade

3rd - Jacorey Miller, Columbus Elementary, 4th Grade

6th – 8th grades

1st - Leah Maggart, Evangelical School, 8th Grade

2nd - Claire Hill, St. Mary’s Middle School, 6th Grade

3rd - Eden Kielty, Grigsby Intermediate School, 6th Grade

9th – 12th grades

1st - Marina Roeder, Granite City High School, 12th Grade

2nd - Autumn Wohlert, Granite City High School, 9th Grade

3rd - Jocelyn Hubbard, Granite City High School, 12th Grade

First-place honorees received a $75 VISA Gift Card, while second-place ($50) and third-place ($25) also received a VISA Gift Card.

THEME: CREATIVE INNOVATION - Students should illustrate the importance of recycling responsibly. This contest calls for creativity and thinking outside of the recycling box! We are looking for original or alternative ideas to make recycling easier and more widely utilized. This can be a solution to an already existing problem or a brand-new idea.

The Madison County Green Schools Program invites students in grades K-12 within Madison County schools to illustrate their talent in this county-wide poster contest. America Recycles Day (November 15) is a nationally recognized event that promotes national awareness of recycling in the United States.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

