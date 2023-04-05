GRANITE CITY - Meet Kyla Gerhardt, a senior at Granite City High School and a finalist in the 13th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition. Gerhardt will perform Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis.

VIDEO:https://youtu.be/pYRsZZuwax4

 