GRANITE CITY - Meet Kyla Gerhardt, a senior at Granite City High School and a finalist in the 13 th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition. Gerhardt will perform Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis.

