GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District 9 partnered with All God's Children Shall Have Shoes for its annual event on Dec. 3 at Famous Footwear in Alton Square Mall. Over 100 students from Frohardt, Grigsby, Maryville, Mitchell, Prather and Wilson Schools received a new pair of shoes and socks.

"We are happy to have the program up and running again after having to take last year off due to COVID," said Sue Wooden, All God's Children Shall Have Shoes Administrator. "We love seeing the smiles on all the children’s faces when they get to pick out a new pair of shoes and pack of socks."

Students shopped for their own shoes, while volunteers met the students to size and assist them in picking out a pair of shoes and a package of socks to take home.

Buses were donated from Illinois Central School Bus to transport the students to and from Famous Footwear. Each school provided social workers to escort the students on the bus.

All God’s Children started in the late 1960’s when a group of Illinois Bell utility workers saw some children walking home from school with holes in their shoes. They realized there was a need in the community. The men sought donations from co-workers and were able to purchase 20 pairs of shoes that year for area children.

For information on making a donation to All God's Children or if interested in volunteering, please contact Wooden at sue.kidsshoes@gmail.com. 100% of all donations go directly to purchasing shoes and socks for the children.

To make a donation to All God’s Children Have Shoes – Venmo is available at @Kidsshoes or by check to:

All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes

1600 Paris Drive

Godfrey, IL 62035

