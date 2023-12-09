GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 partnered with All God's Children Shall Have Shoes for its annual event Friday at Famous Footwear in Alton Square Mall.

All God's Children Shall Have Shoes is an annual free socks and shoes program for local schools in the metro area. Over 130 students from Frohardt, Grigsby, Lake Maryville, Mitchell, Prather and Wilson Schools participated in the event.

"We had an amazing day giving out so many pairs of shoes and socks," said Sue Wooden, All God's Children Shall Have Shoes Administrator. "We do this so the kids can have something new for themselves. This event really touches our heart."

Volunteers met the students to size and assist them in picking out a pair of shoes and a package of socks to take home. Students also received a cookie from The Cookie Factory.

Buses were donated from First Student, Inc. to transport the students to and from Famous Footwear, while each school provided social workers and staff to escort students.

Volunteers included GCSD9 A­­­dministrators and Social Workers, Granite City Fire Department, Granite City Police Department, First Student Inc., Madison County Sheriff's Office, Weber Chevrolet, Alton Fire Department and Gentelin's on Broadway.

All God’s Children started in the late 1960’s when a group of Illinois Bell utility workers saw some children walking home from school with holes in their shoes. They realized there was a need in the community. The men sought donations from co-workers and were able to purchase 20 pairs of shoes that year for area children.

For information on making a donation to All God's Children or if interested in volunteering, please contact Wooden at sue.kidsshoes@gmail.com. 100% of all donations go directly to purchasing shoes and socks for the children.

