GRANITE CITY - Over 50 teachers from three counties (Madison, St. Clair & Macoupin) gathered Wednesday for a workshop targeting Culinary Arts and Science teachers at the GCSD9 Board Office. The title was The Science Behind Food and Flavor.

Topics covered were: What is food science, What is Flavor, Food Industry Overview, Industry trends, Careers, and Roundtable discussions.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event was sponsored by Madison County CTE System, St. Clair CTE, and Macoupin CTE.

More like this: