GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, November 27 and Tuesday, November 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City, Ill.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The purpose of this meeting is to interview Superintendent candidates in Executive Session.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this:

3 days ago - U.S. Steel Says Up To 1,000 Workers Could Face Lay Offs

Yesterday - Granite City School District 9 Names Dr. Don Harris As Superintendent

3 days ago - GCSD9 Students Recognized By Madison County ROE

Nov 17, 2023 - Vocational Culinary Arts Class Has Success At Platinum Chef Competition

Oct 17, 2023 - New Chief Nick Novacich To Visit Riverbend Head Start and Family Services Granite City Location

 