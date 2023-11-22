GCSD9 Hosts Special Board Meeting On Nov. 27 & 28
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, November 27 and Tuesday, November 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City, Ill.
The purpose of this meeting is to interview Superintendent candidates in Executive Session.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
