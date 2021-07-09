GCSD9 Hosts Special Board Meeting On July 13
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City, Ill.
The purpose of the meeting includes:
- Public Comment
- Approval of minutes
- Approval of bill list
- Rescind Recommendation of 2021-22 GCHS Math Teacher; Employment of 2021-22 two 6th-grade teachers; CJHS 7th-grade science teacher and STEM Teacher; CJHS ESL/Bilingual Teacher and Spanish Teacher; GCHS Art, Audio, Video Technology and Communications Teacher; GCHS Assistant Principal; Certified and Classified Substitutes.
- Discussion and approval of policies
- Approval of Local 98 Tentative Agreement
- 2021-22 Coolidge Softball Proposal
- Freedom of Information Act Requests
- Executive Session
This is an open meeting with a limited number of 15 guests in attendance, and will also be streamed live on the GCSD9 Facebook page: facebook.com/GCSD9.net.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
