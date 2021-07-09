GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City, Ill.

The purpose of the meeting includes:

Public Comment Approval of minutes Approval of bill list Rescind Recommendation of 2021-22 GCHS Math Teacher; Employment of 2021-22 two 6th-grade teachers; CJHS 7th-grade science teacher and STEM Teacher; CJHS ESL/Bilingual Teacher and Spanish Teacher; GCHS Art, Audio, Video Technology and Communications Teacher; GCHS Assistant Principal; Certified and Classified Substitutes. Discussion and approval of policies Approval of Local 98 Tentative Agreement 2021-22 Coolidge Softball Proposal Freedom of Information Act Requests Executive Session

This is an open meeting with a limited number of 15 guests in attendance, and will also be streamed live on the GCSD9 Facebook page: facebook.com/GCSD9.net.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

