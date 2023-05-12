GCSD9 Hosts 3rd And 4th Grade Spelling Bee Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 hosted its 3rd and 4th Grade Spelling Bee Tuesday night at Frohardt 3-4 Education Center. Building winners from Frohardt and Mitchell met to crown the 3rd and 4th grade GCSD9 champion. Frohardt Principal Karen Robertson is GCSD9's coordinator. Congrats to our 12 finalists from each school, and our 3rd and 4th grade winner and runner-up: 3rd Grade Winner: Sophia Villa, Frohardt Runner-Up: Cassanna Brown, Frohardt 4th Grade Winner: Dhani Huff, Mitchell Runner-Up: Chloe Baldwin, Frohardt FINALISTS - Frohardt 3rd Grade Cassanna Brown Karlo Mendez Damien Moore Guadalupe Quintana Nora Randall Sophia Villa 4th Grade Chloe Baldwin Scott Kilmer Article continues after sponsor message Molly Mangi Tristan Torres Karch Warren Lydia Woodworth FINALISTS - Mitchell 3rd Grade Layla Craft Lailah Ferguson Abel Gravot Liam Harman Owen Muschler Owen Stratton 4th Grade Maverick Hall Dhani Huff Caleb Morrison Juliett Rapp Spencer Roberts Sophia Thebeau For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip