GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced plans for a return of its summer food service program for the final three weeks in the month of July.

Food distribution continues on Monday, July 12 and remains through Friday, July 30. Breakfast and lunch distribution will only occur at two schools: Granite City High School and Prather Elementary School. Students/guardians can pick up meals daily at designated times:

Granite City High School

3148 Fehling Road

July 12-30 (Monday-Friday)

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Prather Elementary School

2300 W. 25th St.

July 12-30 (Monday-Friday)

9 a.m.-Noon

Two breakfasts and two lunches will be distributed each day.

