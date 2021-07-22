GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced its school supply lists for the upcoming 2021-22 school year, which is set to begin on Thursday, August 19.

Additional items may be added by individual teachers at the start of the year. It is recommended to purchase additional basic supplies during the “Back to School” sales especially things like pencils, paper, spiral notebooks, pocket folders and crayons.

PRATHER (Pre-K & Kindergarten)

Link:https://bit.ly/2UBzdjY

MARYVILLE (1st & 2nd Grade)

Link:https://bit.ly/3iySXNb

WILSON (1st & 2nd Grade)

Link:https://bit.ly/3iySXNb

FROHARDT (3rd & 4th Grade)

Link:https://bit.ly/3hWxJd5

MITCHELL (3rd & 4th Grade)

Link:https://bit.ly/3kK7Y1h

GRIGSBY (5th & 6th Grade)

Link:https://bit.ly/3iyqOpy

COOLIDGE (7th & 8th Grade)

Link:https://bit.ly/3kHjKt9

GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL (9th-12th Grade)

Link:https://bit.ly/3hXadg0

LAKE EDUCATIONAL SUPPORT SERVICES CENTER

Link:https://bit.ly/2V7ZXs0

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

