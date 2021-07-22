GCSD9 Announces 2021-22 School Supply Lists
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced its school supply lists for the upcoming 2021-22 school year, which is set to begin on Thursday, August 19.
Additional items may be added by individual teachers at the start of the year. It is recommended to purchase additional basic supplies during the “Back to School” sales especially things like pencils, paper, spiral notebooks, pocket folders and crayons.
PRATHER (Pre-K & Kindergarten)
MARYVILLE (1st & 2nd Grade)
WILSON (1st & 2nd Grade)
FROHARDT (3rd & 4th Grade)
MITCHELL (3rd & 4th Grade)
GRIGSBY (5th & 6th Grade)
COOLIDGE (7th & 8th Grade)
GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL (9th-12th Grade)
LAKE EDUCATIONAL SUPPORT SERVICES CENTER
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
