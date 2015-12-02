GCS Credit Union recently celebrated the opening of their eighth branch at 4105 Humbert Road, Suite 101, in Alton Illinois. Joell Aguirre, Director of Member Services for the RiverBend Growth Association, presided over the ribbon cutting, celebrating the merger between Bell Community Credit Union and GCS Credit Union.

Article continues after sponsor message

Keith Burton, President and CEO of GCS Credit Union, stated “We are excited to offer eight GCS Credit Union locations in the Metro East. We will continue to deliver the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people’ that has made GCS successful for nearly 75 years.”

Many attendees shared their support and congratulations with GCS. On hand were representatives of the RiverBend Growth Association, GCS staff and volunteers, along with local business representatives. Founded in 1941, GCS Credit Union, with approximately $309 million in assets, now serves over 42,000 members. Branches can be found in Edwardsville, Granite City, Collinsville, Madison, Pontoon Beach, O’Fallon and Alton. GCS offers convenient options for checking and savings accounts as well as personal, auto, and home equity loans.

Members can also stay up to date on their finances 24/7 through numerous ATM locations, a telephone audio response system, PCU online banking, and by visiting myGCScu.com. . To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

More like this: