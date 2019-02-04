GRANITE CITY - In 2018, GCS Credit Union generated over 1,000 employee volunteer hours through their Caring for our Community program

The Caring for our Community program is a unique program that rewards

staff members for their volunteer hours in the community. GCS Credit Union’s top

volunteer in 2018 was GCS Credit Union Services Representative, Mandy

Roustio. Roustio volunteered 83 hours in the community through various

community and philanthropic events.

Roustio, stated, “I enjoy helping in my community and it is amazing to work for a company that encourages and recognizes their employees that volunteer.”

GCS Credit Union has always made giving back to its communities a major priority. GCS Credit Union employees pledged $21,490.62 in donations to the United Way in 2018. The GCS Credit Union Board of Directors matched this donation with an additional $21,490.62 given to the United Way. In addition, GCS Credit Union employees currently participate in Jeans Days each month and have raised $11,356.07 for local charities in need in 2018.

To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

Founded in 1941 out of a single office in Granite City, GCS Credit Union now serves members at seven conveniently located branches across Southwestern Illinois. GCS offers convenient options for checking and savings accounts as well as personal, auto, and home equity loans. Members can also stay up to date on their finances 24/7 through numerous ATM locations, a telephone audio response system, PCU online banking, mobile app, and by visiting myGCScu.com.

