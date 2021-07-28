

GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union employees show their support for the Alton FCCLA through their Growing Community Schools Jean Program.



The Growing Community Schools Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local school organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.



Alton FCCLA was the designated organization in the month of July for GCS Credit Union’s

Growing Community Schools Jean Program. Team GCS proudly raised $800 for FCCLA of Alton!



FCCLA is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education. The Alton Redbirds are always giving back to their local communities; in 2020 Alton FCCLA raised funds for cancer research and provided port pillows for patients battling cancer. FCCLA has the same focus as credit unions and believe in the people helping people philosophy.



Our Growing Community Schools Program is built to help students within our own

communities. GCS Credit Union is spreading kindness from city to city and making a difference from school to school. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

