O'FALLON - GCS Credit Union employees became a part of the giving ‘family’ by donating $735 to O’Fallon Township High School’s Family for Families Fund through their Growing Community Schools Jean Program.

The Growing Community Schools Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local school organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

The OTHS Family for Families Fund provides assistance to a variety of families throughout the year as needs arise. They purchase clothing, toiletries, food, and many other items for families who need assistance.

Mr. Daniel Cox, OTHS Family for Families Fund program creator and sponsor, stated "This will help The OTHS Family for Families Fund continue to help students and families when they have extenuating circumstances and need assistance in various ways. We greatly appreciate the support of our local community members and businesses. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank you GCS Employees!!!”

Our Growing Community Schools Program is built to help students within our own communities. GCS Credit Union is spreading kindness from city to city and making a difference from school to school. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

