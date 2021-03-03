GRANITE CITY- GCS Credit Union employees show their support for Highland’s Future

Farmers of America through their Growing Community Schools jean program.

The Growing Community Schools program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local school organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

Highland FFA was the designated organization in the month of February for GCS Credit

Union’s Growing Community Schools jean program. With the support for their staff, GCS proudly raised $1,030 for Highland FFA!

Highland FFA, a national organization founded in 1928, was created to educate high school students about agriculture. The Highland FFA offers a variety of activities for members to participate in, such as Career Development Events (CDE’s), Relay for Life, and multiple volunteer opportunities.



Some CDE’s offered to the FFA members are forestry, dairy foods, livestock judging, horticultural, and public speaking.



Our Growing Community Schools Program is built to help students within our own

communities. GCS Credit Union is spreading kindness from city to city and making a difference from school to school. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

