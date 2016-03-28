GRANITE CITY – GCS Credit Union recently announced the positions of directors at the annual meeting. Elected to serve two-year terms as director were Ron Jarrett, Bert Enfield, Jack Manion, Jim Devine, and George Mitchell.

Officers for 2016 are: George Mitchell (chairman), Nick Huniak (vicechairman), Jim Devine (treasurer), and Robert Lyles (secretary). Credit unions are member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperatives that have a volunteer board of directors.

During the meeting, GCS Credit Union was awarded the Second Place state Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award competition and Honorable Mention in the state Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award, presented by Kevin Shaw, Illinois Credit Union System Regional Director.

The Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award is presented to the credit union that does the most in the way of charitable contributions and community related activities.

The winning entry focused on the People Helping People Project, which is the contribution of funds and/or physical goods to local charities throughout the course of the year by GCS employees. Through this project, more than $50,000 has been donated to charities in the communities GCS serves.

GCS Credit Union was also presented a plaque for 75 years of service by the Illinois Credit Union League. GCS Credit Union will be celebrating their 75th anniversary all year long and is currently planning a 1940s themed Gateway Grizzlies baseball game at GCS Credit Union Ballpark on June 17, 2016.

For more information on how you can celebrate with GCS, please visit myGCScu.com or facebook.com/GCSCreditUnion.

