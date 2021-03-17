GRANITE CITY – GCS Credit Union recently announced the positions of Director at the 80th Annual Meeting. Elected to serve two-year terms as Director were Ken Newton, Tom Grady, Nick Huniak, Cecil Williams, Kim Frantz, and Robert Lyles.

Officers for 2021 are: Robert Lyles (Chairman), Jim Devine (ViceChairman), Ken Newton (Treasurer), and Kim Frantz (Secretary). Credit unions are member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperatives that have a volunteer board of directors. This year looked a bit different, as it was the first time in the Credit Union’s history that the Annual Meeting was conducted virtually. “2020 was definitely an interesting year for everyone. Yet through all the challenges, GCS continued to serve our members and their communities by providing products and services that help improve their daily lives,” said Keith Burton,

President/CEO of GCS Credit Union.

“Your Community, Your Needs, Our Focus has never been stronger than this past year,” Burton continued. “We met the challenge of 2020 and were able to help members when they needed it the most.”

GCS Credit Union continues to promote financial literacy, as they once again received the Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award. This award was presented by Kevin Shaw, Illinois Credit Union System Senior Regional Director. The Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award is presented to the credit union that shows leadership within the credit union movement on behalf of financial literacy for all ages.

Mr. Burton also noted in his report that, “Over $125,000 has been given back to our local communities in 2020. Credit unions believe in the people helping people philosophy, and during the COVID-19 pandemic we strive to boost up our community. This is the credit union difference.”

For more information on GCS Credit Union, please visit myGCScu.com.

