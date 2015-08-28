GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,070 in the month of August for the Good Samaritan House in Granite City. In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS Employees participate in Jeans Days for donations. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, GCS employees can wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of August.

The Good Samaritan House enriches the lives of homeless women and children by supporting them in a loving Christian environment. While providing safe and temporary housing, basic human needs and supportive services, the Good Samaritan House offers residents opportunities to enhance life skills, increase self-esteem and become self-sufficient. Currently, the Good Samaritan House is the only agency providing temporary housing to homeless women and children in Madison County.

The Good Samaritan House provides temporary shelter for up to ten women and their children who are facing homelessness. While in the shelter, residents participate in activities to build their self-sufficiency, self-esteem, and chance of succeeding in life. In addition to the temporary shelter, the Good Samaritan House's transitional housing program provides longer-term housing in nine single-family dwellings. These units are offered to women who have demonstrated self-motivation in the shelter setting, depending on availability.

To find out more information about Good Samaritan House visit www.goodsamaritanhouse.org. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.

