GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $815 in the month of July for Hannah’s Playground in Breese, Illinois. In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS Employees participate in Jeans Days for donations. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, GCS employees can wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of July.

With Hannah’s Playground holding their grand opening in June, GCS employees were excited to join the cause! Hannah's Playground features recreational equipment and ground surfacing that is fully accessible to all, including patrons with limited mobility that require the use of wheelchairs or walkers. Other adapted components include swings with full upper body support, slides safe for cochlear implants, and sensory elements, such as musical instruments.

Play is an important part of the social, physical, and emotional development of every child. Simply put, kids need to play with other kids. On fully accessible playgrounds, children with disabilities can swing, slide, and climb with their friends. Able-bodied children learn and grow on accessible playgrounds by interacting with others who are in some ways different from them. Accessible playgrounds also allow parents and other adults with disabilities to play with their children - something that's often not possible on a traditional playground.

To find out more information about Hannah’s Story visit Hannahsplayground.com. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.

