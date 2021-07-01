FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – With the help of over 30 sponsors and 128 golfers, GCS Credit Union raised $30,074 during their Fifth Annual Tee Up Fore Veterans Golf Tournament.

The money raised during this event at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights was donated to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight and 2x4’s for Hope – Madison County. The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight received $25,000 of the tournament proceeds.

This donation will sponsor an entire flight of veterans on a one day, all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that were built in their honor. The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight announced that they will be dedicating their first flight of 2021 to GCS Credit Union’s former Board Director, Bert Enfield.

For more details about the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight please visit gslhonorflight.org.

New this year, GCS Credit Union wanted to share the love and give a portion of the proceeds to an additional worthy cause that supports veterans. 2x4’s for Hope – Madison County received $5,074 of the tournament proceeds. 2x4’s for Hope is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has teamed up with the City of Madison, Illinois to build tiny homes for homeless or at risk veterans. 2x4’s for Hope – Madison County is expecting to have two more builds in 2021 and another two builds in 2022.

For more information about 2x4’s for Hope please visit 2x4forhope.org.

Keith Burton, GCS Credit Union President and CEO, stated, “This is the perfect example of the credit union philosophy of people helping people. Thank you to everyone who has made it possible to raise more than $150,000 for veterans over the last five years.”

To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

