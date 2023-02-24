GCS Credit Union Receives Cuna Awards Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union was awarded 1st place for Desjardins, Youth Financial Literacy, and 3rd place for Dora Maxwell, Social Responsibility, in the 2022 CUNA Awards Program for the $250 million - $1 billion asset category. GCS received an honorable mention for the Desjardins, Youth Financial Literacy, Award at the CUNA National Awards for the $250 million - $1 billion asset category. Article continues after sponsor message The Desjardins Award recognizes credit unions for leadership within the credit union movement on behalf of financial literacy for all ages. GCS was recognized for its youth financial literacy efforts. GCS is bringing Banzai, a premium online financial literacy program, to educators and students in our local community for free. In 2021, GCS had a record-breaking year by teaching 9,000 students through their Banzai program. Over 100 teachers were able to use the platform in their classrooms. A local teacher said, “Teachers around the country are scrambling to meet state literacy requirements - with little to no financial help. GCS is helping fill that gap with cutting-edge software, interactive classroom materials, and professional presentations.” If you are interested in partnering with GCS on financial literacy, please reach out to Lacy at lable@mygcscu.com. The Dora Maxwell Award recognizes credit unions for their social responsibly projects within the community. In 2021, GCS launched its Growing Community Schools Jeans Program and raised over $10,000 for local students and teachers. In addition to their jeans program, GCS raised $30,074 through their Tee Up Fore Veteran’s Golf Tournament honoring the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight and 2x4s for Hope – Madison County. Throughout the year, GCS continues to give back to their local communities by sponsoring events, spreading kindness, and donating goods. GCS Credit Union truly demonstrates the credit union philosophy of people helping people and strives to serve the community that they work, play and live in. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip