Local students are receiving financial education through Banzai financial literacy program thanks to GCS Credit Union.

GCS Credit Union partnered with Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program, in 2012. This partnership has made curriculum available to Collinsville, Granite City and Edwardsville city schools completely free. GCS Credit Union has made Banzai available to more than 25 local schools. This generous sponsorship has equipped students with the life skills they need to be financially responsible.

Teachers interested in using the Banzai program can visit gcs.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.

To learn more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

