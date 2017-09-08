Mt. Vernon, IL - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise

$945.00 in the month of August to benefit The Amy Schulz Child Advocacy

Center.

The Amy Center is a charitab le not-for-profit organization. Services to

child abuse victims and family members are provided free of charge at the

center. The Amy Center serves a seven county region of South Central Illinois:

Clinton, Marion, Clay, Washington, Jefferson, Wayne and Hamilton counties.

In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees

participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or

more, employees were allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during

the month of August.

The Amy Center is modeled after several other advocacy centers from

around the country, and accredited by the National Children’s Alliance. All share

the goal of teamwork and limiting the trauma to child sexual abuse victims.

Working closely with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, law

enforcement agencies and state's attorneys, the Amy Center provides support

services, court and medical advocacy with case coordination for child sexual

abuse victims. About 200 new cases are opened each year at The Amy Center.

Generally, 70 to 80 cases are active each month.

Using the Good Touch, Bad Touch program, the agency teaches safety

and prevention skills to 4,000 children during the school year. Several hundred

more participants attend parent fairs, workshops and seminars presented by the

Amy Center.

For more information on The Amy Center, please call (618)244-2100.

To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.

