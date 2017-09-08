GCS Credit Union makes large donation to the Amy Center
Mt. Vernon, IL - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise
$945.00 in the month of August to benefit The Amy Schulz Child Advocacy
Center.
The Amy Center is a charitable not-for-profit organization. Services to
child abuse victims and family members are provided free of charge at the
center. The Amy Center serves a seven county region of South Central Illinois:
Clinton, Marion, Clay, Washington, Jefferson, Wayne and Hamilton counties.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees
participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or
more, employees were allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during
the month of August.
The Amy Center is modeled after several other advocacy centers from
around the country, and accredited by the National Children’s Alliance. All share
the goal of teamwork and limiting the trauma to child sexual abuse victims.
Working closely with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, law
enforcement agencies and state's attorneys, the Amy Center provides support
services, court and medical advocacy with case coordination for child sexual
abuse victims. About 200 new cases are opened each year at The Amy Center.
Generally, 70 to 80 cases are active each month.
Using the Good Touch, Bad Touch program, the agency teaches safety
and prevention skills to 4,000 children during the school year. Several hundred
more participants attend parent fairs, workshops and seminars presented by the
Amy Center.
For more information on The Amy Center, please call (618)244-2100.
To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.
More like this: