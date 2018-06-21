EDWARDSVILLE - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $855 in the month of June to benefit Happy Hooves Equine Rescue of Edwardsville, Illinois.

Mary Evans, Founder of Happy Hooves Equine Rescue, said, “Thank you so much to GCS and all of the employees for the donation. It will be used to feed all the horses for one month! We are so grateful for everyone who contributed.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays.

Happy Hooves Equine Rescue is a 501(c)3 non-profit that relies solely on donations and the volunteers that help. Happy Hooves Equine Rescue provides all rescued horses with veterinary services, equine dentistry, and their own farrier (a craftsman who trims and shoes horses' hooves).

Happy Hooves Equine Rescue takes in horses who need both physical and emotional support. All horses are welcome. Once rehabilitated, Happy Hooves Equine Rescue assists both horses and ponies in finding homes with people who love them, are willing to do what is necessary to provide appropriate care for their well-being, and give them a second chance at being riding horses or pasture companions.

For more information on Happy Hooves Equine Rescue, please visit happyhoovesequine.org. To find out more about GCS, please visit myGCScu.com.

More like this:

Related Video: