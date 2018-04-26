COLLINSVILLE - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,080 in the month of April to benefit the organization 3 Little Birds 4 Life. 3 Little Birds 4 Life is a non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the lives of young adult cancer patients.

The vision of 3 Little Birds 4 Life is to work diligently to provide those managing cancer with a better chance at a successful journey towards remission. 3 Little Birds 4 Life serves cancer patients from the ages of 18-40 with any type of cancer at any stage.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees were allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ashley Swip, founder of 3 Little Birds 4 Life, began her non-profit journey in 2010 when a need arose during the battle her brother, Tyler Gifford, fought with melanoma cancer. During his battle with melanoma and countless Google searches later, Swip realized that resources for young adults with cancer were few and far between. While doing this research, Swip realized that once a young adult turned 18, he or she was phased out of wish granting organizations around the U.S.

After Swip granted the wish of her brother right before his death, 3 Little Birds 4 Life was born. Ashley is working toward building an extraordinary team of volunteers and future staff to spread 3 Little Birds 4 Life to all young adults currently managing cancer in the U.S.

By visiting 3 Little Birds 4 Life interactive donation site, viewers can donate to specific wishes that range from $2,000 to $3,000 while learning about the recipients of these wishes. To donate or learn more about 3 Little Birds 4 Life, please visit 3littlebirds4life.org. To find out more about GCS, please visit myGCScu.com.

