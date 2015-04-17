In honor of Autism Awareness Month, GCS Credit Union has donated the proceeds from April’s Jean Day charity drive to UCP Heartland. GCS employees had the option to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays in April in exchange for a minimum $15 donation. This month employees from all 7 branches were able to

raise $1,057 for the organization.

United Cerebral Palsy Heartland is a nonprofit United Way Agency that provides high quality programs and support to individuals with disabilities in Central and Eastern Missouri and Southwestern Illinois. UCP Heartland has been dedicated to serving the needs and advancing the independence of individuals with Cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder, traumatic brain injuries, and other physical and developmental disabilities since 1953.

GCS has hosted Jean Days for employees every month for several years, and in that time they have regularly donated proceeds to local charities and nonprofit agencies.

To find out more about UCP Heartland, visit ucpheartland.org. To learn more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

Founded in 1941, GCS Credit Union currently has assets of more than $319 million. GCS serves more than 41,000 members throughout Bond, Clinton, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties in Illinois via 7 conveniently located branches, numerous ATM locations, and 24-hour account access through online banking.

