GCS Credit Union volunteers and Greater St. Louis Honor Flight volunteers.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – GCS Credit Union representatives recently presented a check for $29,093.00 to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The money was raised during GCS Credit Union’s 2nd Annual Tee Up Fore Veterans Golf Tournament at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights.

The mission of the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight is to recognize our local veterans with a day of honor, remembrance and celebration. The veterans experience a one-day, all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that were built in their honor.

Article continues after sponsor message

GCS Credit Union had a goal to raise $25,000 to fly an entire plane of veterans through the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. With the help of over 50 sponsors and 96 golfers, GCS Credit Union proudly exceeded this goal.

Keith Burton, GCS Credit Union President and CEO, stated, “The opportunity to fly an entire plane of our nation’s heroes is a great honor. I am so proud of everyone who has made it possible to raise over $25,000 two years in a row. This is the perfect example of the credit union difference.”

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight launched in 2008 and has since safely traveled with more than 1500 local veterans. This experience is provided at zero cost to veterans. To find out more about the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, please visit gslhonorflight.org.

To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

More like this:

Jun 19, 2023 - GCS Donates Over $29,000 To Veterans After Successful Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Oct 23, 2023 - Revity Credit Union Receives ICUL Awards

3 days ago - Revity Credit Union Donates To Granite City American Legion

Mar 21, 2023 - GCS Credit Union Receives Mastercard Award

Nov 21, 2023 - Timothy Melton Is Midwest Members Credit Union “Oiler Of The Month”

Related Video:

RBGA Ribbon Cutting for GCS Credit Union

 