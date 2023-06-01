GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union recently announced their new name, Revity Credit Union, which will take effect on July 1, 2023. GCS noted this rebranding project has been a deliberate process and they deeply respect their roots, dating back to 1941. Honoring their history is important, and this revitalization will help bridge the past and future while connecting to GCS Credit Union’s entire 18- county field of membership.

While members will see a new name and look, the Credit Union’s values and mission have not changed. The same great people will be there to serve membership just as they have always done. GCS is honored to be the neighborly credit union the community has come to know for over 80 years.

“We are proud of our 82-year history and mission. We know change is constant, and we must adapt to our members’ needs. We will always stay true to our mission of serving our members, and are excited for this revitalization of the future,” said Keith Burton, GCS Credit Union President and CEO.

Members can expect a new credit union website and mobile app coming in July. For more information on GCS Credit Union, please visit myGCScu.com.

