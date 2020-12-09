Granite City, IL - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,120 in the month of November. This generous donation helped impact seven organizations within our local community. GCS Credit Union’s Casual for a Cause program is funded solely by the staff members. With a monthly donation of $15 or more to a local nonprofit, GCS employees are able to wear jeans to work on Fridays and Saturdays.

During the month of November, GCS staff donated to the following worthy causes: Good

Samaritan House, Moms On a Mission, Partners 4 Pets, Collinsville Head Start and Family Services, Happy Hooves Equine Rescue, Community Care Center, and 5A’s Animal Shelter. To wrap up our 2020 Casual for a Cause program, GCS has matched the employee donation this month, making a total contribution of $2,240 divided among these community programs.

A $100 donation provides one woman and her two children at the Good Samaritan House with two meals and two snacks a day, basic family hygiene products, new interviewing outfit and job coaching for mom, and new school clothing for children. With the donation from GCS, they will be able to assist three families within our local communities get back on their feet.

GCS is always looking to give back to our local communities. If you know of an organization that needs assistance, please send an inquiry to Marketing@myGCScu.com.

