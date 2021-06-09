GCS Credit Union has recently awarded the $2,000 Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship to Kaylee McKinzie of Granite City High School.

GCS was looking for applicants who receive good grades, have an opinion on effective money habits and who are actively involved in school and the community. Nicole R. Thorp, who the scholarship is named after, was a big believer in helping out where needed.

Kaylee is ranked number one in her class and has served as Captain of the GCHS Robotics Team and Debate Team. Kaylee volunteers through the National Honor Society and was awarded for the most service hours this school year. She is planning to attend Duke University where she’ll study biology and pursue pre-med.

Candidates were also required to submit an essay on three principles they believe should guide a new college student’s money habits. Kaylee believes, “Don’t buy new – buy smart. Purchase used textbooks or utilize online rental sources that provide cheaper and reliable brands.”

GCS wishes Kaylee the best of luck in continuing her education and reaching her goals. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

