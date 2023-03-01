GRANITE CITY Granite City High School had 15 students named 2023-24 State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement, as announced by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC).

The students were recognized at the Feb. 28, 2023 Granite City Community Unit School District #9 School Board Meeting.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this prestigious recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

The 2023-24 designation applies to the year students will begin their postsecondary education. The Illinois State Scholar program is awarded to high school seniors based on ACT or SAT test scores, the sixth semester class size, unweighted class rank and grade point average.

2023-24 GCHS Illinois State Scholars:

Sydney Choat

Emily Garcia Barrera

Lauryn Fenoglio

Gwyneth Hale

Peyton Hatfield

Article continues after sponsor message

Ivan Hernandez

Maddox Kennedy

Caylie McElroy

Clara Nipper

Kylie Pearman

Christopher Taylor

Alexander Weaver

Chloe Widel

Daniel Wilson

Carlee Wright

The Illinois State Scholar designation is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar will receive a congratulatory letter and a Certificate of Achievement from ISAC.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: