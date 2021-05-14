GRANITE CITY– Granite City High School had 21 students named 2021-22 State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement, as announced by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC).

The 2021-22 designation applies to the year students will begin their postsecondary education.

2021 GCHS Illinois State Scholars:

Laraeli Barron
Caleb Blair
Olivia Boone
Chase Boushard
Brianna Branding
Noah Brinker
Riley Hatfield
Madison Heuer
Kayla Hubbard
Kayla Huskamp
Zhenghan Jing
Alexander Johnson
Abigail Juedemann
Isaiah McKay
Mayra Onate-Aguirre
Clayton Stofel
Trenton Sutter
Evan Veizer
Lucas Wilson
Isaiah Wing
Ian Wonders

To be considered for Illinois State Scholar eligibility, a student must:

  • Be a U.S. citizen or an eligible non-citizen or meet the “undocumented student” criteria of the RISE Act
  • Be a resident of Illinois
  • Attend an approved high school
  • Take the ACT or SAT between August 1 and June 30 (by the end of the third semester before high school graduation)
  • Perform in the top one-half of your high school class at the end of the third semester prior to graduation, and/or score at or above the 95th percentile on the ACT or SAT
    • Graduate from high school during the academic year in which you were selected as a State Scholar

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

