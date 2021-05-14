GCHS Recognizes Illinois State Scholars Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY– Granite City High School had 21 students named 2021-22 State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement, as announced by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC).

The 2021-22 designation applies to the year students will begin their postsecondary education. 2021 GCHS Illinois State Scholars: Article continues after sponsor message Laraeli Barron

Caleb Blair

Olivia Boone

Chase Boushard

Brianna Branding

Noah Brinker

Riley Hatfield

Madison Heuer

Kayla Hubbard

Kayla Huskamp

Zhenghan Jing

Alexander Johnson

Abigail Juedemann

Isaiah McKay

Mayra Onate-Aguirre

Clayton Stofel

Trenton Sutter

Evan Veizer

Lucas Wilson

Isaiah Wing

Ian Wonders To be considered for Illinois State Scholar eligibility, a student must: Be a U.S. citizen or an eligible non-citizen or meet the “undocumented student” criteria of the RISE Act

Be a resident of Illinois

Attend an approved high school

Take the ACT or SAT between August 1 and June 30 (by the end of the third semester before high school graduation)

Perform in the top one-half of your high school class at the end of the third semester prior to graduation, and/or score at or above the 95th percentile on the ACT or SAT

• Graduate from high school during the academic year in which you were selected as a State Scholar For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Benefit For Mark Taylor, Blog Talk, Luis, and More!