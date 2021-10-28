GCHS Marching Warriors First At IMBC In Champaign
October 28, 2021 3:11 PM
Listen to the story
GRANITE CITY - The Granite City High School Marching Warriors won the Illinois Marching Band Class 5A Championship on Oct. 23, 2021 in Champaign, Ill., the fourth time in the last five years the Warriors were crowned 5A champion. The Marching Warriors also picked up best visuals, best music and best general effect. Band Director Wyatt Roberds talks about this special group.
VIDEO:https://youtu.be/su2TKR6pSQI
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: