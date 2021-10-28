GCHS Marching Warriors First At IMBC In Champaign Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - The Granite City High School Marching Warriors won the Illinois Marching Band Class 5A Championship on Oct. 23, 2021 in Champaign, Ill., the fourth time in the last five years the Warriors were crowned 5A champion. The Marching Warriors also picked up best visuals, best music and best general effect. Band Director Wyatt Roberds talks about this special group. VIDEO:https://youtu.be/su2TKR6pSQI Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip