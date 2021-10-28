GRANITE CITY - The Granite City High School Marching Warriors won the Illinois Marching Band Class 5A Championship on Oct. 23, 2021 in Champaign, Ill., the fourth time in the last five years the Warriors were crowned 5A champion. The Marching Warriors also picked up best visuals, best music and best general effect. Band Director Wyatt Roberds talks about this special group.

VIDEO:https://youtu.be/su2TKR6pSQI

