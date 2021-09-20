GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to host a School/Youth Serving Organization COVID-19 clinic on Thursday, Sept. 23, in the GCHS cafeteria.

Vaccinations are open for ages 12 and older, and the second dose will be administered on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the same location. Walk-ins are welcome, and a registration link will be provided the week of the event.

WHEN

• Thursday, September 23 - 3:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE

• Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)

INFORMATION

• Bring photo ID

• Vaccine is free

• Masks are REQUIRED

• Parent/guardian must accompany minors 12-17 years old

• Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine will be administered

Where can I learn more about the COVID-19 Vaccine?

• The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs (American Academy of Pediatrics)

• Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines (Center for Disease Control)

• Illinois’ Coronavirus website, which includes a comprehensive list of state vaccine locations.

