GCHS Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic On Sept. 23
GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to host a School/Youth Serving Organization COVID-19 clinic on Thursday, Sept. 23, in the GCHS cafeteria.
Vaccinations are open for ages 12 and older, and the second dose will be administered on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the same location. Walk-ins are welcome, and a registration link will be provided the week of the event.
WHEN
• Thursday, September 23 - 3:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE
• Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)
INFORMATION
• Bring photo ID
• Vaccine is free
• Masks are REQUIRED
• Parent/guardian must accompany minors 12-17 years old
• Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine will be administered
Where can I learn more about the COVID-19 Vaccine?
• The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs (American Academy of Pediatrics)
• Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines (Center for Disease Control)
• Illinois’ Coronavirus website, which includes a comprehensive list of state vaccine locations.
