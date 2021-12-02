Granite City – Granite City High School is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to host a School/Youth-Serving Organization COVID-19 clinic on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the GCHS cafeteria.

Vaccinations are open for ages 5 and older.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 14 - 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)

INFORMATION

  • Bring photo ID
  • Vaccine is free
  • Masks are REQUIRED
  • Walk-ins are welcome
  • Parent/guardian must accompany minors 5-17 years old
  • Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine will be administered
  • Boosters are available

Where can I learn more about the COVID-19 Vaccine?

  • The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs (American Academy of Pediatrics)
  • Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines (Center for Disease Control)
  • Illinois’ Coronavirus website, which includes a comprehensive list of state vaccine locations.

