GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School will host a free school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, June 14, in the GCHS cafeteria. Vaccinations are open for ages 12 and older.

WHEN

• Monday, June 14 - 3:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE

• Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)

INFORMATION

• Bring photo ID

• Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome

• Vaccine is free

• Masks are REQUIRED

• Parent/guardian must accompany minors 12-17 years old

Schedule your appointment at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/pubbc/ or call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2.

WHERE CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE?

• The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs (American Academy of Pediatrics)

• Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines (Center for Disease Control)

• Illinois’ Coronavirus website, which includes a comprehensive list of state vaccine locations.

TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/News/534#sthash.19bfLPdM.dpbs

