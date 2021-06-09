GCHS hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic June 14 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School will host a free school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, June 14, in the GCHS cafeteria. Vaccinations are open for ages 12 and older. WHEN • Monday, June 14 - 3:30-7:30 p.m. WHERE • Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field) INFORMATION • Bring photo ID • Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome • Vaccine is free • Masks are REQUIRED • Parent/guardian must accompany minors 12-17 years old Schedule your appointment at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/pubbc/ or call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2. Article continues after sponsor message WHERE CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE? • The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs (American Academy of Pediatrics) • Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines (Center for Disease Control) • Illinois’ Coronavirus website, which includes a comprehensive list of state vaccine locations. TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/News/534#sthash.19bfLPdM.dpbs Chris Mitchell ‘95 Manager of District Communications Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Cell: (618) 560-9280 Office: (618) 451-5800, Ext. 2019 Website: https://www.gcsd9.net Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/gcsd9 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gcsd_9/ More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip