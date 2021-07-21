GCHS Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic August 12
July 21, 2021 1:00 AM
Listen to the story
GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School will host a free school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, August 12 in the GCHS cafeteria. Vaccinations are open for ages 12 and older.
WHEN
- Thursday, August 12 - 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
WHERE
- Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)
Article continues after sponsor message
INFORMATION
- Bring photo ID
- Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
- Vaccine is free
- Masks are REQUIRED
- Parent/guardian must accompany minors 12-17 years old
Schedule your appointment at: https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/pubbc/ or call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2.
WHERE CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE?
- The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs(American Academy of Pediatrics)
- Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines(Center for Disease Control)
- Illinois’Coronavirus website, which includes acomprehensive list of state vaccine locations.
More like this:
Mar 4, 2024 - IDPH Adopts New CDC Guidelines That Streamline Recommendations For COVID-19, Flu And RSV