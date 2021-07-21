GCHS Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic August 12 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School will host a free school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, August 12 in the GCHS cafeteria. Vaccinations are open for ages 12 and older. WHEN Thursday, August 12 - 3:30-7:30 p.m. WHERE Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field) Article continues after sponsor message INFORMATION Bring photo ID

Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome

Vaccine is free

Masks are REQUIRED

Parent/guardian must accompany minors 12-17 years old Schedule your appointment at: https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/pubbc/ or call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2. WHERE CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE? The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs(American Academy of Pediatrics)

Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines(Center for Disease Control)

Illinois'Coronavirus website, which includes acomprehensive list of state vaccine locations.