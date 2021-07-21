GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School will host a free school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, August 12 in the GCHS cafeteria. Vaccinations are open for ages 12 and older.

WHEN

  • Thursday, August 12 - 3:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE

  • Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)

INFORMATION

  • Bring photo ID
  • Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
  • Vaccine is free
  • Masks are REQUIRED
  • Parent/guardian must accompany minors 12-17 years old

Schedule your appointment at: https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/pubbc/ or call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2.

WHERE CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE?

