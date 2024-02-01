GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School announced this week that three members of the high school band were selected to the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) All-State Conference where they rehearsed with the finest high school musicians from Illinois.

The three students who earned All-State honors include:

Aaron Brinker: Trombone

Bailey Hanks: French Horn

Victoria Robinson: Euphonium

Rehearsals culminated with the All-State Concert & Honors Concert, held at the Peoria Civic Center Arena on January 27, 2024. This is the highest honor a high school musician can receive.

The Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) is an organization established to provide music making opportunities for the most talented music students in the state. Outstanding students undergo a rigorous audition procedure based on musical etudes and scales in order to be selected to participate in the District Festival in November. Students receiving high scores at the ILMEA District Festival advanced to perform at the ILMEA All-State Festival.

