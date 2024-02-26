GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School freshman Carson Williams placed in the top-10 of the 2023 Fall Qualifier Microsoft Office Specialist Illinois State Championship, as announced by Certiport.

Williams was ninth in the Microsoft Office Specialist Word Office 2019 category. Also recognized was freshman Lacey Clark for a qualifying score in the Microsoft Office Specialist PowerPoint 2019 category.

Williams and Clark competed against students from across Illinois to earn this recognition.

To compete in the Fall Qualifier, students aged 13 to 22 were eligible to participate in one of six competition tracks by submitting a qualified, passing score on the Microsoft Office Specialist Word, Excel®, or PowerPoint® certification exams by Dec. 15, 2023.

“We have seen amazing results from the Microsoft Office Specialist program at our school as students learn and validate key workforce skills,” said Kellie Hutchings, Computer Concepts teacher at GCHS. "We are proud of these students who have proven to be the best in our state and look forward to seeing them use these skills in future educational endeavors."

Certiport’s Microsoft Office Specialist is the only official Microsoft-recognized certification for Microsoft Office globally and serves as a powerful instrument for assessing students’ skills and preparing them for real-world application of their knowledge.

“We’re impressed by these students – not only have they proven they are the best in their state at using Microsoft Office products effectively. They now have an important distinction to place on their resume that shows a desire to learn and validate in-demand skills,” said Craig Bushman, General Manager, Certiport.

Certiport is the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners.

Over the past calendar year, GCHS has used the Certiport platform to prepare

82 students to earn Word Certification

57 have earned Excel Certification

72 have earned PowerPoint Certification

53 students have become Microsoft Office Specialist by earning all three certifications

For more information about the Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship visit: www.us.moschampionship.com.

